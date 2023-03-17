AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first full-fledged rally of the 2024 campaign on March 25 at 5 p.m. in Waco, Texas, a campaign spokesman confirmed.

The rally will be held at the Waco Regional Airport, located at 7909 Karl May Drive.

Timeline of events:

8 a.m. – parking and line opens

12 p.m. – doors open

2 p.m. – Special guest speakers deliver remarks

5 p.m. – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers remarks

General Admission tickets for the rally are available, according to Trump’s campaign spokesman.

Trump last visited Austin in May 2022 as part of his “American Freedom Tour.”