LUBBOCK, Texas – The Transportation Security Administration announced in a press release on Friday that Lubbock residents will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport from April 24 to May 5.

The “pop-up” office will be located in the Hertz Office rental car desk between entrances 3 and 4 for residents to apply, said the press release. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. The application fee is $78, cash or personal checks will not be accepted.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening process that allows travelers to leave their shoes on, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case and liquid and gels in their carry-on, said the press release.

To register for the enrollment event, visit https://www.tsa.gov/precheck. The enrollment process must be completed in person for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected, according to the press release.