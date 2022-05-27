LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — (The following is a press release from Texas Tech Alumni Association)

The Texas Tech Military & Veterans Tribute Walk at Memorial Circle will honor the

Texas Tech military and veteran alumni and students who have served our nation.



Since its founding, Texas Tech has established a proud legacy of military service

from World War II to the present day. As the university approaches the milestone

2023 Centennial anniversary, Texas Tech has a unique and exciting opportunity to

honor and remember the generations of Texas Tech military service members and

veterans who have served to protect and defend our freedom.



With the full support of Texas Tech leadership, Texas Tech Alumni Association, and

the Texas Tech Military & Veterans Alumni Network (MVN), Texas Tech is proud to

announce plans to add a Texas Tech Military & Veterans Tribute Walk at Memorial

Circle that will honor our military service members and veterans.



The tribute walk will be located on the grassy area adjacent to the Pfluger fountain

east side exterior, between the two Medal of Honor monuments dedicated in 2018.

The area will be surrounded by a brick walkway dedicated to all service members

who attended Texas Tech. As the first Purple Heart University in Texas, the feature

will also include a walkway plaque honoring Texas Tech Purple Heart recipients or

those wounded or killed in action.



“During both war and peace, Red Raiders have served the nation with honor and

distinction,” MVN Board Member Colonel Lou Ortiz, USAF, (Ret.) said. “Many

have given their lives and it’s important for us to always remember who they were,

what they did, the values they lived by, and their service and sacrifice.”



Any Texas Tech alumni or affiliate who served in the military may be represented on

a purchased brick, paver, or bench in the designated area. Non-military and the public

may sponsor a Texas Tech military or veteran as well, but all represented in the

walkway will be Texas Tech military and veteran alumni or affiliates.



Memorial Circle has been an integral part of the Texas Tech campus as a place to

remember and honor our fallen service members, and students. In 1948, the Tech War

Veterans Association dedicated this area to “All Whose Service Has Brought Honor

to College and Country”. Located near the main campus entrance, Memorial Circle is

the most recognizable and appropriate location to honor the many Texas Tech

military and veterans who have served our nation.

“The construction of the Military and Veterans Tribute Walk is multi-purposed,”

Sierra Mello-Miles, director of Texas Tech Military & Veterans Programs said. “It is

a great way for the Texas Tech community to remember that during the 1940s, the

military pre-flight training here at Tech was essential in establishing the strong

military culture that still exists today. The Tribute Walk is a visual reminder that

Texas Tech honors the sacrifices of those who have and are still serving in the Armed

Forces.”



The new feature will integrate with the existing Medal of Honor monuments and

aesthetic appeal of Memorial Circle and present an attractive low profile that

augments the current space, retains the full view of Pfluger Fountain, and provides

additional points of interest for students and campus visitors.



This addition to Memorial Circle is a fitting tribute to the proud legacy of Texas Tech

military and veterans. If you would like to recognize a service member by purchasing

a brick, paver or bench, please visit www.texastechalumni.org/VeteransTributeWalk.

