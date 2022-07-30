The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Attached are Texas Tech’s preseason media schedule, its Local Media Day itinerary and credential policy ahead of the start of preseason camp next week. Texas Tech will host its annual Local Media Day event next Thursday (Aug. 4) ahead of the Red Raiders’ first preseason practice on Friday morning.

Media planning to attend Local Media Day should RSVP to this email by 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, so we have an accurate count for lunch that afternoon. Please send only one RSVP per organization with names of those that will be attending.

Between its Local Media Day event and preseason camp, we expect roughly 40-50 student-athletes to be available to the media heading into the 2022 season. If you have specific requests throughout camp, please send those at least 24 hours in advance of an availability to both myself and Matt Burkholder (matt.burkholder@ttu.edu). On days where we have a media viewing period, please meet a member of the communications staff in front of the Football Training Facility who will then notify the group when practice has started.

Please note that these documents are intended for planning purposes only and not for public consumption (i.e. please no social media or message boards postings of PDFs). We also ask that these documents not be shared with individuals outside your organization as only credentialed media will be allowed into Local Media Day and preseason camp. Credential applications will be distributed late next week.

If you have questions leading into next week, please feel free to reach out to myself, Matt Burkholder or Chris Duarte. We look forward to another great season!

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)