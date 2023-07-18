LUBBOCK, Texas – The Carol of Lights ceremony is moving to Saturday, December 2, said a social media post from Texas Tech University.

The ceremony, which was normally held on a weekday, has been moved to a Saturday to allow more of the community to attend. The post said this new date allows greater flexibility for non-local alumni to make the trip.

The Carillon Concert will be at 6:30 p.m. and the Carol of Light will be at 7:00 p.m. at the Science Quadrangle.

The ceremony will close the university’s centennial celebration. For more details about the event, click here.