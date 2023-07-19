LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University announced its new food truck program in a TechAnnounce on July 11. The program would run under new policies that ensure the highest quality and safety standards.

To become an approved food vendor, Texas Tech says food truck operators must undergo a review process conducted by Environmental Health and Safety, the Fire Marshall and the Grounds Use Committee. Once approved, vendors will be added to the TTU Approved Food Truck Vendor list.

The policy became effective July 1 for any food truck operating on any TTU campus, TTU said. This program will ensure the utmost safety and compliance with TTU standards. For more information, click here.