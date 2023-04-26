LUBBOCK, Texas – The Museum of Texas Tech University was scheduled to host a Dino Day, a celebration of learning about dinosaurs. The event was set to take place on Saturday April 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and is a come and go event, according to a press release.

The press release said Dino Day will give visitors a chance to handle fossils, follow a guided tour from paleontologists and participate in dinosaur themed activities.

Participants would also be able to attend free planetarium shows (space is limited), enter raffles for prizes and meet the raptor birds of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Admission and parking are free.