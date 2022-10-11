LUBBOCK, Texas – With registration for the upcoming midterm election coming to a close, students on Texas Tech University’s (TTU) campus made one last push Monday night to be sure everyone was registered, informed and knew their rights.

“There’s a lot of critical issues facing us at this time,” said Sarah Kannel, president of the Black Law Student Association at TTU. “The climate, the economy, all kinds of different things.”

As election day gets closer and closer, students wanted to ensure their voices would be heard.

“Maybe the youth don’t realize how important their input is, but it is extremely important.” Kannel said. “We can’t let different generations continue to exclude us and make us feel like our voice doesn’t matter.”

The event at TTU’s School of Law Monday evening was hosted by TTU’s Black Law Student Association, Black Grad Student Association and NAACP chapter. The program allowed the community to learn about voting rights and also get students registered.

Some students like TTU Freshman Jacob Sanchez will be voting for the first time.

“I’ve always wanted to put my perspective on the world, and be able to make a change and have a difference in the voting,” Sanchez said. “I came up here to see what it was about, and I was able to register, so I’m excited.”

Ellie Mae Fisher is from California and is president of TTU’s NAACP chapter. She said while a lot of students might be from out of town like her, it’s important to vote in the place you live in.

“The rules and the regulations and laws that are passed in Lubbock are going to affect my life right now,” Fisher said. “Not only is it a responsibility of me as a voter, but also as a Texas Tech student to do my part and take part in the community that has given a lot back to me as a student.”

Kannel hopes to see a spike in young voter turnout this time around. She said rain or shine, she will be there on election day to cast her vote.

“It’s unfortunate that the youth are not as involved in the democratic process as they should be,” Kannel said. “Their vote is really important. They’re the future. They need to be inputting their ideas and thoughts into the election process.”



Tuesday, October 11 is the final day to register to vote. To see if you’re registered, forms are available at the election’s office downtown, or at any post office or public library. If you just need to update your address, go to VoteLubbock.org. Early voting starts October 24 and election day is November 8.