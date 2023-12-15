LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University Health Science Center began testing the use of flying drones to make healthcare “more accessible” to remote and rural areas, specifically Presidio, Texas, according to a press release.

Additionally the release mentioned that it is one of the most remote places in the country. While it is a perfect place to stargaze, being able to access healthcare services can be challenging and devastating during an emergency.

Adrian Billings, M.D., Ph.D., TTUHSC School of Medicine associate academic dean of rural and community engagement, said “We’re at the southern terminus of US 67, a very isolated community of about 5,000 to 6,000 residents with limited access to healthcare services.”

He mentioned that Presidio residents are 90 miles away from the nearest emergency room and two miles to the Mexican health care system.

“We are literally at the end of the road,” Billings emphasized.

According to the release, testing of the drones, also referred to as the Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS), started last week in hopes to improve health care accessibility to Texas residents living in remote areas.

“When you’re so remote, everything is a drive,” said Linda Molinar, Presidio County Medical Clinic CEO said.

Molinar said that having a drone during the COVID-19 pandemic would have made it easier to gather supplies and medicine.

“ If I would have had a drone like this, it could have gone back and picked up more,” she said.

She added that “We were number one in the state for vaccinations for several months, but that required…someone from my staff to drive for more than 10 hours.”

“Anything we can do to reduce that burden to get health care is going to be an advantage for the patient,” Phil Sizer, Ph.D., Office of Research and Innovation associate vice president, said.

The eight-foot by nine-foot drone had its forest flight last week, said the release. The drone traveled round-trip several times from Alpine to Presidio which was a total of 74 miles each way.

The release said the drone technology, technical support, maintenance and more was provided by an Australian-based company Swoop Aero.

Billings said “We are physically on the frontier and we’re pioneering this new drone technology to attempt to improve access to care for these very remote patients.”

“Drones present with amazing technological breakthroughs, but we need to learn how they can best serve the rural health care space,” Sizer said. He added that “Everyone is talking about how drones can help them, but we are doing something about it!”