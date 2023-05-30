LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Health Science Center will hold a memorial service for Dr. Steven Berk, Dean of the School of Medicine on Monday, June 5 at 3:00 p.m. in the Academic Event Center at TTUHSC, according to the Resthaven Funeral Home obituary.

The service will also be on Zoom: https://bit.ly/berkmemorial.

Dr. Berk’s family requests that donations will be made to either Steven and Shirley Berk scholarship fund or the Dr. Fahmi Farah and Dr. Steven Berk SNMA Endowed Scholarship Fund at TTUHSC School of Medicine: https://connect.ttuhscalumni.org/Berk.

To honor Dr. Berk, the family suggests writing a brief note of gratitude expressing the values and mentorship he conveyed.