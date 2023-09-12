LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center was named one of the best colleges to work for in the U.S. according to a survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.

The results were based on a survey of 194 colleges and universities. Among the institutions surveyed, 72 of them received “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific practices and policies. TTUHSC was one of 42 universities named to the Great Colleges Honor Roll.

TTUHSC received honors in eight categories: job satisfaction and support, compensation and benefits, professional development, mission and pride, confidence in senior leadership, faculty and staff well-being, shared governance and faculty experience.

TTUHSC graduates more health care professionals than any other health-related institution in the state throughout its six schools, said TTUHSC. The institution employs more than 3,500 full-time team members.

The university has been nationally recognized for innovative programs, academic achievement and innovation, TTUHSC said.

The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the

employee feedback.