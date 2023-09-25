LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University Health Science Center received a Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award from the Texas Veterans Commission for the first time on Monday, said a press release.

The Texas State Legislature evaluates institutions based on its military-connected population, Veterans Resource Center, points of contact for military-connected students, participation in the VA work-study program, student support services and faculty and staff training.

The VEERA program was established to recognize public colleges’ and universities’ excellence in providing education and related services to veterans, said the press release.

“Distinctions like this show how far we have come as an institution and how we are

advocating for our students,” Sara Henly, director of the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center said. “As a veteran, I am able to build that trust with our military-connected students, and they can believe that when I advise them on something, it’s in their best academic and professional interest.”

TTUHSC will receive the VEERA award on October 23 at the Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Symposium.