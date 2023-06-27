LUBBOCK, Texas – Tumbleweed + Sage coffeehouse announced on social media on Monday its last day open will be on Wednesday. Co-owner, Destiny Adams told everythinglubbock.com the details.

The coffeehouse was set to close in May, but remained open to participate in Pride events. Adams said they “felt the need to stay open one more month” and wanted to “be a safe place.”

Adams said they found difficulties in remaining open. “The coffee part was the hardest,” Adams said. It involved so much cleaning and became hard especially with a young one. Adams said she enjoyed hosting events the most. She said their business has aimed to be something that she and the community loves as well as be a place where people can be themselves.

Tumbleweed + Sage will be open on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Adams said they are selling the items in the store such as syrups, coffee, some coffee equipment, tables, chairs and even paper plates and cups. Those who visit on Wednesday are encouraged to walk in and buy the items. Adams said the coffeeshop is in need of help moving at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The business needs help lifting heavy equipment and helping hands to make trips to donation spots.

Although this is the end of Tumbleweed + Sage, Adams said they have upcoming plans for something different. She added, they plan to open a new business in Lubbock. Adams said Tumbleweed + Sage will announce its newest plans on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.