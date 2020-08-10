TWC ‘reviewing’ Pres. Trump’s executive order as he charges states to carry portion of federal jobless benefit

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Workforce Commission is reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive orders relating to unemployment benefits, as states will be on the hook for a portion of updated unemployment benefits.

The President extended federal unemployment benefits, which expired near the end of July, though his $400 payment is only two-thirds of the $600 supplemental federal unemployment benefit Americans had been receiving.

The higher payments expired when Congress did not reach a deal amid negotiations for a new COVID-19 relief package.

Per the President’s order, states will burden the cost of 25% of the new $400 payment.

“We’re currently reviewing the presidential memoranda and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available,” Texas Workforce Commission Spokesperson Cisco Gamez said Monday.

Gamez did not have information on the source of that state funding, the state’s ability to provide it, when it would be paid out, or whether Texans would get the money retroactively back to when the preview benefits expired.

“I’m sure people are are wondering how quick this can be implemented,” Gamez said. “We are working with as we can to make that happen and we will do so as soon as we can.”

Since the week ending March 14, Texas has paid out over $24 billion in benefits using state and federal money. TWC has received more than 4.3 million claims in that time, which adds up to over six years worth of claims in just a five month period, Gamez said.

Texans seeking unemployment benefits can find additional information on the TWC website.