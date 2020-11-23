Twin sisters, World War II nurses celebrate 100th birthday

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A set of twins and World War II nurses celebrated a century of life Saturday afternoon in Palmetto.

The twins, Marian Boyer and Millie Dost, actually turn 100 on Sunday, however, that didn’t stop the celebrations from beginning a day early.

A group of veterans, family, and friends honored the sisters at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2488.

Dost unfortunately was unable to make it to the celebration due to medical issues.

Boyer served as a Navy surgical nurse in Virginia, California and Hawaii during the final two years of the war. Dost served as an Army nurse at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

United States Marine Corp. veteran and friend of the sisters, Terry Graham, told News Channel 8 the sisters did their nursing training at Lutheran Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graham said Dost applied to be a nurse for the Army but due to injuries she received when she was 9, was turned down six times. On her seventh time, she was finally accepted.

“Myself and every veteran in America are proud to be present today to not only celebrate these ladies’ 100th birthday but to recognize their sacrifice and service to our great nation. To that, we are grateful,” Graham said.