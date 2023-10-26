LUBBOCK, Texas – Arthur Martinez, 39, of Clovis, and Jojo Padilla, 19, of Clovis were arrested on Wednesday after a pursuit in Curry County.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1700 of Prado, said a press release from CCSO. When deputies were speaking with the resident, two vehicles fled from the property, said CCSO.

A pursuit began with a car that fled the scene at a high rate of speed, said CCSO. During the chase, the vehicle being pursued disregarded the red light at Mabry and Norris and crashed into another vehicle. CCSO said the suspect vehicle became disabled and the suspect left the vehicle and began to run from the scene. Deputies were able to catch the suspect driver, Arthur Martinez, on foot and took him into custody.

During the foot chase, Martinez discarded a backpack. CCSO said the backpack contained methamphetamine and a stolen loaded pistol.

While Martinez was being taken into custody, the second suspect vehicle pulled up to the scene at Mabry and Norris, said CCSO. Deputies ordered the vehicle to stop. The driver did not comply and attempted to run over a deputy who was on foot, according to CCSO.

CCSO said a second chase began and ended a short distance away when the suspect lost control of the vehicle. The driver, Jojo Padilla, was also taken into custody, CCSO said.

Martinez was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, probation violation and existing warrants.

Padilla was transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center where she was booked for aggravated assault upon a peace officer and two counts of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. She was also cited for driver to be licensed, no insurance, expired registration and obedience to traffic control devices.

CCSO said no injuries were reported during the incident.

As of Thursday, Martinez and Padilla were being held without bond in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.