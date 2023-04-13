LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Docs Brewing Co. announced on a social media post last week they created a new Pilsner as a tribute to Joyland Amusement Park.

General manager, Eric Washington told EverythingLubbock.com the new Joyland Pilsner has already received a great response from customers. Washington said the Joyland Pilsner is the best Pilsner yet. The artwork for the Pilsner even includes some of Joyland’s artwork.

Washington said the vision behind the Joyland Pilsner was to pay homage to the great place that Joyland Amusement Park was to West Texas. Washington said the Two Docs owners grew up going to Joyland with their families, on field trips and even took their kids. Two Docs aims to affect families just like Joyland did, said Washington.

The Joyland Pilsner is only available at the Two Docs taproom, but will soon be available in restaurants and bars within the next couple of weeks, according to Washington.