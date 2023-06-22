CLOVIS, New Mexico – Two juveniles were arrested in Clovis on Wednesday for their involvement in a shooting of a 15-year-old male, said a social media post from Clovis Police Department.

Police were called to North Axtell Street for reports of shots fired. Following that call, they received another call from a residence at Axtell Street reporting a gunshot victim, said CPD. Police found a 15-year-old male in the residence with a gunshot wound to his arm. CPD said the victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

While checking the area, four people of interest were located at a residence on Axtell Street and two juvenile suspects were arrested and identified as persons involved in the shooting, said CPD. The two suspects, ages 16 and 17-years-old, were arrested for shooting at a dwelling or occupied building with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, conspiracy, and criminal damage, according to CPD.

The shooting is being investigated by the Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit and assistance from the Patrol Officers on shift and the Clovis Police Department SWAT team, said CPD. CPD says this is still an active investigation, if anyone has information about the incident they are urged to call the Clovis Police Department.