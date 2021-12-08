Two Lubbock men die in Hockley Co. crash, DPS says

HOCKLEY, County– Two men from Lubbock died in a Hockley County crash on Highway 84 Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night just a few miles west of Anton.

Authorities said one vehicle was traveling east on the inside westbound lanes of U.S. 84, while another vehicle was traveling west.

The vehicles collided and both drivers were pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

One driver was identified as Daniel Dwain Orr, 63, of Lubbock.

The other driver was identified as Mark Magsanay, 53, of Lubbock.

Authorities said both drivers had seatbelts on during the crash.