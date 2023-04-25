LUBBOCK, Texas – TxDOT announced their kickoff of National Work Zone Awareness Week in a press release on Tuesday. The “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign is to remind drivers to stay alert and be cautious when going through road construction.

Traffic fatalities in work zones were down 16% in 2022. However, 205 people still lost their lives and 788 people were seriously injured in Texas work zones last year, said the press release. According to TxDot, 85% of fatalities in work zone crashes were drivers or their passengers.

“Although it’s encouraging to see a reduction in the number of work zone crashes and fatalities last year, one life lost is too many,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

The “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign has five tips for safely navigating work zones: slow down, pay attention, watch out for road crews, don’t tailgate and allow extra time, said the press release.

Failure to move over and slow down can result in a fine of up to $2,000. TxDOT crews will begin making repairs on South Loop 289 bridges this week. Be sure to stay vigilant and cautious when driving in work zones.