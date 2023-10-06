LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday it is set to begin work on a $38 million project to improve Woodrow Road from US 87 to Indiana Avenue.

Construction was supposed to start the week of October 9, but recent storms in the South Plains have pushed the start date back, said Joe Villalobos, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer. The new start date has not yet been determined

The project plans to completely rebuild 2.7 miles of the existing roadway from a two-lane to a five-lane roadway. TxDOT said there are plans to make a continuous left-turn lane and drainage and traffic improvements.

When construction begins, drivers on Woodrow Road can expect slow-moving traffic and delays. TxDOT recommends allowing for extra time for school drop-offs and pick-ups. Additionally, TxDOT asked drivers to slow down, pay attention and be patient throughout the course of the construction on Woodrow Road.