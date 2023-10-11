LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation hit the streets to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other for National Pedestrian Safety Month.

Walking billboards visited South University Parks from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Street teams wearing highly visible billboards were out in high-traffic areas in Lubbock on Wednesday. The teams focused on areas with the highest number of fatalities from pedestrian-related traffic crashes, TxDOT said.

In 2022, October saw the highest number of crashes involving pedestrians on Texas roadways, according to TxDOT. It is important for drivers and pedestrians to keep each other safe especially as fall and winter bring less daylight and visibility on the roads.

Here are some safety tips from TxDOT to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Pay attention and put your phone away so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions

For people walking: