UIL denies Frenship appeal, forfeited game to SA Central stands as-is

LUBBOCK, Texas — In a vote of 3 – 0 with one abstention on Wednesday, the UIL (University Interscholastic League) denied the appeal of Frenship ISD concerning a forfeited game.

The San Angelo Central Bobcats lost to the Frenship Tigers in a September 24 football game. The UIL decided that Frenship must forfeit the loss because an ineligible player participated.

The player was ejected from a previous game (Frenship versus Amarillo High) but, as Frenship contended, the UIL did not properly communicate the player’s eligibility status. The Frenship coaches mistakenly thought the player was eligible.

With the lost appeal, Frenship falls to 0 – 3 on the season.

During an emergency meeting of the UIL Executive Committee a UIL official said the rules are clear. Frenship agreed the rules themselves are clear but the communication of the player’s status was not.