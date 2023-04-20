LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Health System announced that UMC EMS has been recognized by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency medical dispatching. This achievement certifies that UMC EMS is performing above the established standards of the industry.

“UMC EMS has proudly served Lubbock County for nearly five decades, providing clinically sophisticated and medically integrated emergency medical dispatch and quality clinical care.” said Thomas Moore, Director Emergency Medical Services.

UMC EMS is now the 229th Emergency Medical Dispatch ACE in the world, and the achievement demonstrates the exceptional work done by the center’s dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team.

“We applaud the dedicated call takers, dispatchers, and leadership team at UMC EMS for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve,” said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED.