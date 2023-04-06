LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center Children’s Hospital will host a “pinwheels for prevention” ceremony on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the children’s courtyard, according to a press release.

The pinwheel is recognized as symbol for child abuse prevention. The blue ribbon is recognized internationally to symbolize child abuse awareness, said the press release.

April is child abuse prevention month, when families and communities can promote the social and emotional well being of children. The press release announced that UMC and local partners will work together for the GO BLUE LUBBOCK campaign.