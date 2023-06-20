LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center announced in a press release on Tuesday that its Family Birth Center and Family Care Unit have been re-designated as a Level IV Maternal Care Facility, the highest level of care available.

To receive this designation, hospitals must demonstrate compliance to state rules and patient care standards must follow national evidenced-based practices, said the press release. Verification surveys also ensure hospitals meet certain standards of caring for babies and mothers based upon designation level.

“Nothing is more important to us than supporting the health and well-being of every mother and baby who comes through our doors,” said Brian Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital.

The press release said the hospital’s level of care designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services ranges from Level I (basic care) to Level IV (Comprehensive High Risk) care. As a Level IV maternal care facility, UMC provides care from low-risk conditions to the most complex.