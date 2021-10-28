UMC to bring fun of Trick-or-Treating to sick kids

The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

UMC departments will be handing out treats to the children at the UMC Childrens Hospital on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the outdoor garden area between the UMC Main Building and the East Tower.

The Masked Rider, Fearless Champion, TTU Residence Life group and several departments in the hospital will be present, handing out goodies to the children. We plan to host about 30 children staying at UMC Children’s Hospital. Additionally, any child who cannot physically come will have someone trick or treat for them, so they still get to be a part of the fun!

“We are excited to host a small Halloween Trick or Treat event for our pediatric patients,” said Erica Allen, Community Outreach Specialist. “We want our pediatric patients to enjoy the Halloween experience, even if they are in the hospital. Kids love Halloween and there is no greater joy than seeing a child’s face light up with excitement. That’s our goal, to create positive experiences and happiness for each and every kiddo at UMC Children’s Hospital.”

Children will be provided with a costume and a bag to hold their treats.

Who: UMC Health System

What: Pediatric Halloween Event

When: Friday, October 29, 2021, 1:30PM- 3:30PM

Where: Outside in garden area between UMC Main Building & East Tower

