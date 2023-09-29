LUBBOCK, Texas – University Medical Center announced on Friday the main entrance and lobby will be closed during the next scheduled phase of renovations. UMC guests will shift to using the East Tower as a temporary main lobby and entrance.

All other UMC access points such as the emergency center, cancer center, outpatient surgery and radiology will remain open to serve patients. This phase of construction is scheduled to last through April 2024, UMC said.

The roads in front of the main tower will still be available for traffic as well as patient pick-up and drop-off. Wayfinding signage and lobby attendants will be positioned throughout the hospital to assist with navigation.