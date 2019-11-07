United Airlines debuts Star Wars themed Boeing 737

HOUSTON — On Thursday, United Airlines debuted a very special Boeing 737-800 in honor of the new Star Wars film that premieres in December.

United’s social media team hit all the major platforms with a new video showing the dramatic transformation of the plane with a fresh “Star Wars” paint job.

Fly the Friendly Galaxy *paints in lightspeed* 🔊🎶 Tune in to our Facebook Live this afternoon as we celebrate the first flight of our Star Wars aircraft. We invited a few friends from far, far away to join us, too. 😉 See Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in theaters on December 20. united.com/starwars Posted by United on Thursday, November 7, 2019

The plane departed Thursday afternoon on its maiden flight from United’s hub in Houston at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport en route to Orlando, Florida.

(Photo Courtesy: Garrett Martin)

(Photo Courtesy: Garrett Martin)

(Photo Courtesy: Garrett Martin)

With stormtroopers marching down the IAH concourse and other Star Wars characters on hand, the Spirit of Houston Marching Band from the University of Houston completed the send off with the famous music of John Williams.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is set to debut on Dec. 20.