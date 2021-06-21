United Family set to present March of Dimes with check

The following is a news release from The United Family.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — Following weeks of fundraising, the United Family is set to present the March of Dimes with a check on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Market Street, 4205 98th Street.

Since 2001, The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.1 million to support the mission of March of Dimes. March of Dimes is working in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, maternal mortality and morbidity. The funds being presented will go directly to help mothers and babies on the South Plains.

WHO: Sidney Hopper, President, The United Family

Brittani Kite, March of Dimes

Delia Case, March of Dimes

WHAT: Check Presentation MOD Fundraiser

WHEN: Wednesday, June 23 @ 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Market Street, 4205 98th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79423

MEDIA: For questions about photo/filming opportunities or details about the event, please contact:

· Joey Marcades at 806.281.8078 or email at jmarcades@unitedtexas.com

· Nancy Sharp at 806.786.1363 or email at nsharp@unitedtexas.com

(This is a news release from The United Family.)