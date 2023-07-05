LUBBOCK, Texas – The United Family launched a new donate-at-the-register campaign on Wednesday to raise money for disaster relief in Matador, Perryton and Amarillo. This fundraiser comes after devastating impacts of severe weather, flooding and tornados.

The campaign will run from July 5 through July 18, all proceeds raised will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation and the Community Foundation of West Texas. The United Family committed to match the first $10,000 donated by guests.

United served as a staging area for first responders, rescue teams and the National Guard. The United Family had a front-row seat to the devastation across the panhandle.

“We are devastated when it comes to the destruction left by severe weather events across our communities and region,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “As we worked to respond to these communities with aid and other assistance in the immediate aftermath of the storms, we are now looking to do something more. We hope this fundraiser will get assistance to those in our communities who need it most.”

The campaign will run in all United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations from Lubbock to Amarillo. Guests can donate any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout.