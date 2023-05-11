LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets and Kellogg’s on Wednesday presented five Lubbock Independent School District physical education teachers with checks for $1,000 each, for a total of $5,000.

Mission Tiger is a program designed to help Kellogg’s partner with local grocery retailers to make donation to schools and organizations that help kids stay active. The donations given out on Wednesday will help the Lubbock ISD teachers buy new equipment for their students.

“We’re incredibly thankful for this generous donation in support of our physical education programs and keeping our students active,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.

This is the second time that Kellogg’s and The United Family have teamed up to make contributions to communities this year.

“We are so thankful to have partners like Kellogg’s who are so engaged in making a difference,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family.