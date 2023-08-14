LUBBOCK, Texas – United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s will join forces for the 12th year to kickoff the Teachers on the Rise program, said a press release. The event would take place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16 at the United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd Street.

The program recognizes the work of Lubbock teachers who are nominated by their students. Mrs Baird’s will be at United Supermarkets’ kickoff event to hand out some back-to-school treats along with nomination information.

Every month during the school year, the program recognizes three teachers, one from elementary, middle and high school. Both teachers and students have the opportunity to win prizes each month.

Nomination information can be found here.