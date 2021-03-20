United Supermarkets & Market Street donate almost 4,000 hams to food banks across the region

LUBBOCK, Texas — Starting Monday (March 15) and continuing through the week, United Supermarkets and Market Street, with some help from Hormel Foods, donated nearly 4,000 hams to food banks.

Just less than 400 hams went to the South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock.

“This contribution is part of a much larger donation across the company’s footprint in Texas and New Mexico,” United said. Roughly $58,000 worth of hams were “earned” by United Family stores through sales programs and were made available for donation.

Image courtesy of United Family

Image courtesy of United Family

Image courtesy of United Family

(Nexstar/Staff)

“We are absolutely floored by the number of hams we are able to donate to our communities this year,” said Scott Nettles, business director for meat and seafood for the United Family. “We hope these hams bring some joy and nourishment to folks as the Easter holiday approaches.”

“We continue to be grateful for the United Family,” said Jenifer Smith, Chief Operations Officer at the South Plains Food Bank.

Here is the full list of food banks receiving ham donations: