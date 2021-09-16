United Way Celebrating 75th Anniversary September 26

The following is a press release from Live United Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Area United Way is celebrating its 75th-anniversary with a special event on September 26th at Kitalou Gin, 6008 E. County Road 6300. Moments of Hope will be a fun-filled event featuring musical guest Josh Weathers and the release of United Way’s commemorative publication, “Building a Better Lubbock”.

“Building a Better Lubbock” is the result of a three-year long project researching and archiving United Way’s history on the South Plains. Written by board member and 75th-Anniversary Chair Heather Smith and edited by longtime volunteer Norval Pollard, the publication documents Lubbock Area United Way’s 75-year history with special recognition of Community Partners, volunteers, and donors. The publication follows the release in April 2021 of the short film “HOPE: Lubbock Area United Way’s First 75 Years.” All event attendees will receive a copy of the publication.

The event’s musical guest, Josh Weather, is a Fort Worth-based, soulful singer songwriter. He has spent the last 15 years honing his craft of combining songs of hope with a high energy rock n’ soul live show. Since a video of him singing “I Will Always Love You” the classic Dolly Parton hit went viral a few years ago, it has expanded Josh’s reach to a national and global level.

Moments of Hope is presented by Covenant Health. Covenant Health hosts one of Lubbock Area United Way’s longest running workplace campaign. In the last five years alone, gifts from the organization and its employees have totaled more than $2.1 million, translating into thousands of lives impacted across the South Plains. In addition, United Way and its Community Partners collaborate with Covenant Health in a variety of ways to promote health, education, safety, and other key issues on the South Plains.