LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from April 17-22.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Splish! Splash!” by Josepha Sherman. The book teaches all things rain including the water cycle and the importance of rain. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a watercolor painting of boots splish splashing in the rain and leave with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Upcycled Books: Cats at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, April 17

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Test your book folding skills at our latest Upcycled Books program! We will be turning old books into cats at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens and adults. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, April 18, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, April 19, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, April 20, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, April 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “What Do I Smell? Que Huelo?” by Child’s Play while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, April 18

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Poetry Jam at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, April 18

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we write poetry following some basic poetry formats! We will then share poems with the group and create a poetry wall in the library so that others can read these amazing poems. This is a family event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, April 18

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder” by Charles Graeber. In May we will be discussing “The Red Widow: The Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind It All” by Sarah Horowitz. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, April 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Earth Day Celebration at Mahon Library

Thursday, April 20

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Help us celebrate Earth Day with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For ages 0-7. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, April 20

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, April 20

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 21

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “These Aren’t My Ears: Farm” by Little Hippo Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Upcycled T-shirt Bag at Mahon Library

Friday, April 21

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Celebrate Earth Day and create a unique reusable bag by upcycling old t-shirts at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Bring one of your old t-shirts or use one that we will provide. For ages 12-17. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, April 21 & Saturday, April 22

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language and Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. This is a program for all ages. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Perish” by Latoya Watkins at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. In May we will be discussing “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby. For teens (16+) and adults. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: