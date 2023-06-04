LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from June 5-10.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Mahon Library

Monday, June 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defenses of a variety of animal with the Science Spectrum at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 5

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Amazing Life Cycle of Plants” by Kay Barnham. The book follows a plant’s life cycle from seed, seedling, plant, flower, pollination, seed pod, and seed scattering. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a pollinator house and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Open Mic Poetry Night at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, June 5

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Celebrate Juneteenth through poetry at our Open Mic Poetry Night! Bring and share a poem, spoken word, or just come out and listen. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

String Art Constellations at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 5

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, as we will be making string art constellations. Hammers and paint will be used! For ages 13 to 18. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 5

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. This month we will discuss “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay. There will be no meeting in July. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Dogs in Action at Mahon Library

Tuesday, June 6

10:00 to 10:30 AM

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Bring your blanket and chairs for this fun outdoor dog agility program! The first show begins at 10:00 AM and the second show will begin at 10:30 AM. Located in the grassy area behind Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, facing the Buddy Holly Hall. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 6

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 6

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defenses of a variety of animal with the Science Spectrum at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, June 7, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, June 8, 10:30 AM

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, June 7

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann. Copies of next month’s title “A Most Wanted Man” by John LeCarre will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 7

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defenses of a variety of animal with the Science Spectrum at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Come read to and meet therapy dogs from Lubbock ISD! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 8

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 8

11:30 AM at 12:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Soccer Baby” by Diane Adams while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 8

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reptiles, Wilderness, and Snakes, Oh My! at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 8

2:00 to 3:00 PM

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Learn about habitats, eating habits, and self-defenses of a variety of animal with the Science Spectrum at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Seating is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 12 and under. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tales and Tunes at Mahon Library

Friday, June 9

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Blast into space with storyteller and musician Kim Lehman. Hear stories, sing songs, and celebrate with the stars at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Age appropriate for very young children. Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Stories and Songs: All Together Now at Godeke Branch Library

Friday, June 9

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Storyteller and musician Kim Lehman will help us travel around the world with stories, music, and dance. Afterwards children will be able to try on clothes and play instruments from around the world. Space is limited. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event. For ages 5 to 11 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

DIY Bouncy Balls at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, June 9

3:30 to 4:30 PM

Bounce into Summer Reading at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Using everyday materials, participants will make dreamy glow-in-the dark bouncy balls while supplies last. This is a tween event (ages 9-12). For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Comedy Night Presented by Laugh Hub City at Mahon Library

Friday, June 9

7:00 to 9:00 PM

Enjoy a hilarious evening of stand-up comedy provided by Laugh Hub City at Mahon Library 1306 9th Street. This after-hours show is just for adults, so leave the kiddos at home! For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Pre-Father’s Day Book Tasting Brunch at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 10

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Fathers, come enjoy a book tasting to see what book you would like to read next and enjoy a brunch provided by Specialist-Food Fanatic Chef Rod Hollis with US Foods. For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, June 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, June 10

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several book and have a fun activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. This program is recommended for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave), Saturday, June 10; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, June 6; 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, June 10; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library.