LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from May 15-20.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Tiny Seed” by Eric Carle. The book follows the journey of a tiny seed being blown by the wind, finding a spot in the ground, sprouting, blossoming, and creating its own seeds. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will germinate a seed with the paper towel method and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Upcycled Books: Chickens at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 15

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Test your book folding skills at our latest Upcycled Books program! We will be turning old books into chickens at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For teens and adults. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Origami Bouquet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 15

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Come and make a beautiful origami bouquet! We will learn how to make a variety of origami flowers and vases at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. All supplies will be provided. For ages 16 and up. Call 806-767-3733 for more information and to reserve your spot.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, May 16, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, May 16, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 17, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 18, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Animal Antics” by Whitney Stewart and Rocio Alejandro while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 16

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientist’s Club: Fly a Kite at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 16

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we make kites out of plastic bags, tapes, and dowel rods! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Link at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 16

6:00 to 7:00 PM

Teens will talk about various important topics with activities connected to the day’s topic. Snacks will be provided. Please register by calling 806-775-3362 or sign-up in person at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 13-18.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, May 16

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “The Red Widow: The Scandal that Shook Paris and the Woman Behind It All” by Sarah Horowitz. In June we will be discussing ” Nothing but the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder That Rocked 1920s America” by Greg King and Penny Wilson. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 18

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, May 18

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.



Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 19

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Very Hungry Worry Monster” by Rosie Greening and Lara Ede while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, May 19 & Saturday, May 20

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Financial Education Series: Basics of Credit at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 20

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn to understand and effectively use various financial skills, including personal financial management and budgeting. At this month’s program we will be learning the basics of credit! Presented by Alliance Credit Union. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Blacktop Wasteland” by S.A. Cosby at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. In June we will be discussing “The Son of Mr. Suleman” by Eric Jerome Dickey. For teens (16+) and adults. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, May 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, May 20; 1:00 to 5:00 PM