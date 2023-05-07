LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from May 8-13.

Here is the list of events from the press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, May 8

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Down By the Water: My Little Book of Discoveries” by Kosmos, while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 8

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mother’s Day Craft Program at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 8

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we make a beautiful flower wreath made of egg cartoons, paint, and a plate! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 8

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Popsicle Stick Birdhouse at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we will be making a 2D popsicle stick birdhouse for your wall décor! Supplies are limited and are first come, first served. For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, May 9, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 10, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 11, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 9 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 9

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Only 3,468 Medals of Honor have been awarded to our nation’s bravest soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and coast guardsmen since the award was created in 1861. In recognition of Memorial Day in May, Sally Still Abbe will talk about the three recipients buried or memorialized at the City of Lubbock cemetery and their heroic actions. Program will take place at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, May 10

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Tiny Seed” by Eric Carle. The book follows the journey of a tiny seed from being blown by the wind to finding a spot in the ground, sprouting, blossoming, and creating its own seeds. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will germinate a seed with the paper towel method and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 10

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Genealogy for Beginners at Mahon Library

Wednesday, May 10

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Start your family history journey by learning the basics of genealogy research and the tools you can use to trace your family roots. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 11

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, May 11

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “My Little Book of Things to Do: Clap Your Hands” by Kosmos while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, May 11

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Guess that Anime! At Mahon Library

Friday, May 12

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Invite your friends and show off your anime knowledge! For ages 12-17 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

South Plains Genealogical Society Meeting

Saturday, May 13

10:00 to 11:00 AM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every 2nd Saturday of the month for the South Plains Genealogical Society monthly meetings! Ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, May 13

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 13

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several books and host a fun activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family receives a book while supplies last. This program is recommended for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Yard Games at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, May 13

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Come play jumbo and team backyard games! This is a family program at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Georgia O’Keeffe Inspired Mother’s Day Keepsake at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 13

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Using watercolors, create a beautiful piece of artwork inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe to give to that special lady in your life! For ages 12 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, May 13; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, May 13; 1:00 to 5:00 PM