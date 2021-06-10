UPDATE: 3 shot, 1 killed on I-10 in Acadia Parish; suspect(s) sought

UPDATE, 6/10: One victim has passed away from his injuries, according to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson. No further information has been released on identities of those struck or any potential suspects.

ORIGINAL POST: ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives in Acadia Parish are trying to locate the person(s) responsible for shooting and wounding three people on I-10 just before dawn Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. eastbound near mile marker 85/86, Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

He said the victims we traveling to the Lafayette area after leaving a club on West Second Street when the suspect’s vehicle pulled on side of the victims vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking all three occupants.

The victims, he said, were transported to a local hospital where there conditions remain unknown.

So far, no additional information has been released including the make and model of the suspect vehicle.

Sheriff Gibson did say the incident does not appear to be a case of road rage.