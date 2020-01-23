UPDATE: 8 people displaced, one taken to hospital after quadruplex fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock Fire Rescue released an update on a fire that happened at a quadruplex in the 5200 block of 84th Street on Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m.

According to a release, one woman was rescued by firefighters after being found inside by the first unit on scene. She was transported to University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Two adults and two children were displaced from one of the adjoining units, LFR said. In another adjoining unit, LFR said three adults and one child were displaced.

LFR said the Red Cross responded to assist.

