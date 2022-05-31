ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued out an alert Tuesday afternoon of an ‘incident’ in North Abilene, advising all to avoid the area.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed with APD that a man barricaded himself in a nearby home, turning the ‘incident’ into a barricade situation.

UPDATE

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., after a five-and-a-half hour standoff with police, the barricade suspect was taken into custody by the Abilene Police Department without injury.

APD confirmed with KTAB/KRBC that the suspect was a man in his 30s. On-scene were expert negotiators, SWAT, multiple APD units, as well as a bomb squad. Although, APD said the bomb squad was asked out only to use a robot for negotiations.

The suspect was retrieved from the house by officers, after multiple rounds of tear gas and negotiation tactics were used.

Heavy police presence is notable in the 1300 block of Green Street, with surrounding neighborhoods being blocked off. A call was made in regard to a man in the street brandishing a weapon and possible gunshots being fired.

Officers have used non-lethal gas in attempt to get the barricaded man out, and are deploying a sniper team, as well as a bomb squad.

Reports of gunshots or other weapons have not been confirmed. It is unknown if the man who barricaded himself is with anyone else in the house. Neighbors have not been evacuated, but are asked to stay in their homes.

KTAB/KRBC will release more details as new information in released.