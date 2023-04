LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on a project April 24 making drainage, culvert and road surface improvements to a US 84 bridge, located 20 miles east of Post in Garza County.

“The project will demolish the old drainage structure then build a new drainage system,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield Area Engineer.

Drivers are asked to slow down and stay alert when entering the work zone.

The project is expected to conclude in late-September 2023.