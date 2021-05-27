USCIS offices to remove facemask requisites for vaccinated clients

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Downtown San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is updating its visitor policy to allow fully-vaccinated individuals to access its facilities without facemasks.

USCIS provides legal residency, U.S. citizenship information and other immigration services.

People will no longer have to wear a face covering provided they are fully vaccinated. But anyone 2 years and older who is not fully vaccinated must still wear a face covering.

To be considered fully vaccinated, two weeks must have passed since receiving the second dose in a two-dose series or the single-dose vaccine.

The agency says it has also eased requirements in other areas for fully vaccinated individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who have returned from domestic air, international air or cruise ship travel in the past 10 days may enter USCIS facilities if they are fully vaccinated.

And individuals who have been in close contact, within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more, with anyone known to have COVID-19 in the previous 14 days may also enter USCIS facilities if they are fully vaccinated.

Healthcare workers who consistently wear an N95 respirator mask and proper personal protective equipment or equivalent when in contact with COVID-19 positive individuals continue to be exempt from reporting close contact.

USCIS says it is acting in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

