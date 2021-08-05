USLA hosts National Lifeguard Championship at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The US Lifesaving Association is hosting the National Lifeguard Championship on South Padre Island through Saturday, August 7.

It’s the first time the championship has been hosted on South Padre Island. Wednesday’s events featured the junior guards, from 9- to 18-year-olds.

The vice president of the USLA says these events help current and future lifeguards be better prepared.

“It’s a great opportunity for all of these lifeguards to train to the best of their ability so they can be the best at their jobs—which is going to be saving people in time,” Tome Gill said, USLA’s vice president.

More than 1000 competitors, coaches, and families will compete over four days in intense athletic competitions in the ocean and on the sand.

Starting Thursday through Saturday professional and alumni lifesavers will compete for open and age group event championships, according to a social media post.

“For your safety, we are asking that you review the USLA Nationals COVID Reminders. There is a current increase in COVID cases around the country and we want to assure that the event is as safe and enjoyable as possible.”