UT and OU formally notify the Big 12, not renewing past 2025

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12, according to a joint statement that the two schools will not renew their “grant of rights” beyond 2025. Basically, it sets the stage for OU and UT to leave the Big 12.

The Houston Chronicle reported last week that the two schools want to leave the Big 12 to instead join the SEC.

“Without Texas and Oklahoma, the Big 12 is in danger of falling apart,” the Associated Press reported. “Even if it were to stay together by adding other schools, the value of the league would likely be severely diminished when it goes looking for its next television contract.”

Joint Statement From The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin

July 26, 2021

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.