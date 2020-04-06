UT Austin student hits Jeopardy! College Championship stage Monday

Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin, will compete in the Jeopardy! College Championship tournament Monday. (Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student will appear Monday on Jeopardy!.

Marshall Comeaux, a sophomore from Dallas, will take on two other college competitors in the Jeopardy! College Championship, sponsored by LendingTree.

Comeaux faces Emma Farrell, a senior at Carnegie Mellon Univeristy, and Sirad Hassan, a senior at Princeton Univerisity, in the first matchup of the tournament.

You can watch the action at 4 p.m. on KXAN.

Comeaux is one of 15 college students competing April 6-17 for $100,000 in scholarship money. Students from Florida State University, University of Florida, Yale University, University of California-San Diego, University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Pennsylvania State University, Hendrix College, Northwestern University, University of Southern California, Indiana University, Liberty University and the University of Michigan are set to compete.

Jeopardy!, branded as “America’s Favorite Quiz Show,” is in its 35th season and has won a world-record 35 Emmy awards. Host Alex Trebek has been fighting pancreatic cancer for more than a year, but the 79-year-old TV icon is still hosting the show.