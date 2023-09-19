LUBBOCK, Texas – The East Lubbock Art House wants to open East Lubbock’s first-ever haunted house this fall, said a social media post. The art house is searching for Lubbock artists and makers to be part of the event.

The haunted house event is set for October 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 405 MLK Jr. Boulevard. Vendors can sign up for the haunted house through this link here. The vendor fee is set to be $30.

The social media post said the haunted event will include horror trivia, spooky drinks, door prizes, vendors, food trucks, pumpkin painting, arts & crafts, horror-themed books, a costume contest and a spooky bake sale.

The haunted house will be open to the public, ELAH said.