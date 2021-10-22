Veteran bus driver finds missing boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A bus driver found a missing 7-year-old who ran away from home and spent the entire night outside in only a pair of shorts.

Ayden Price left his home around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after he got into trouble with his mom.

Law enforcement searched all night and the Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to help with the search.

Despite their efforts, it was a bus driver who found him wandering around just a few blocks from his home.

Stephanie Dollich has been a bus driver with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System for 13 years. She was running her usual route when she spotted Ayden.

Dollich stopped her bus, brought him inside and wrapped him up in a blanket.

She told News 2 she loves all her students and was just doing her job to keep kids safe.

“As I was going down the road, what I had seen off in the distance had looked like a child to me walking down the road. And so as I got closer, I pulled my bus over and stopped my bus. And I noticed that it was this little boy that was missing. So I had him or my bus get on the bus. And when he got on the bus, I had him sit down and then my bus aide put the blanket around him and I radioed my dispatchers and notified them to call 911 to let them know that I had the missing child,” explained Dollich.

Dollich had just dropped off a load of students and it was just her and an aide on the bus.

“As I came back through, we saw him I knew what I had to do…Just to know he’s back home safe with his parents, that feels great.”

Ayden was barefoot and wearing the blanket when he was escorted by police from a wooded area back into his home Thursday morning.

(WKRN and Brittney Baird contributed to this report.)