LUBBOCK, Texas – Veterans Day is coming up soon on November 11. To show your support for veterans, EverythingLubbock.com created a list of veteran owned businesses in the Lubbock area with the help of the LBK Foodies group on Facebook.

Home

3-8 Real Estate Inspections – The veteran-owned business does home inspections to look out for problems from the roof to the foundation of homes. The owner served in the United States Air Force.

Semper Fi Solar – This Lubbock alternative energy company offers solar installation, maintenance, consultation and removal. The owner served over 20 years in the United States Marines.

Monarch Executive Protection Services – This business offers static and site security, training and consulting. The business is veteran owned and operated by certified law enforcement officers.

Fitness

Art Fit – This Lubbock gym offers material arts, yoga fitness, dance and aerial classes. The owner, Walt Bushey served in the United States Air Force Veteran.

Cryo Fit – The Lubbock cryotherapy, wellness and recovery center is veteran owned.

Food

Sweet Pup Co. – The business sells veteran-made dog treats. The shop also offers unique jersey-knit dog bandanas

DCLady Candle Creations – Customers can shop from a variety of different scented candles and wax melts. The business is United States Navy veteran-owned.

Outlaw Egg Rolls – This Lubbock food truck specializes in Texas and Asian fusion food. The business is a small veteran-family-owned company.

Combat Ice – The business travels all over West Texas in its mobile shaved ice trailer. The company is veteran-owned and operated.

Riley’s Hideaway – The bakery creates Czech kolaches and other treats. The business is family and veteran owned.

Bar EO – The Lubbock bar hosts pool tournaments. The business is veteran operated.

R&R Farms – The business can be found at Prairie Blossom Marketplace which offers high-quality healthy produce. The company is veteran operated.

Angel Star Food Truck – This Lubbock food truck offers authentic Filipino, Mexican cuisine and barbeque. The food truck is veteran owned and operated.

Hub City Organics – This supplement and food supplier in Lubbock is veteran owned and operated.

Miscellaneous

Cielo Vista Dones – The business is veteran owned and offers various drone services.